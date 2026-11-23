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The 4-0 win over Venezia in the 12th round of Serie A came at a cost for Juventus: an injury to Kerim Alajbegovic. Luciano Spalletti replaced him in the 46th minute with Nick Woltemade, who went on to score the opening goal.

The Bosnian was forced off early against Venezia with discomfort in his left shin and underwent tests at J|Medical this morning. The scans will clarify his condition and show whether he could recover for the next league game, when Juventus face Cesc Fabregas's side away at Como next Sunday. Alajbegovic looks unlikely to feature in Thursday's Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia at the Allianz Stadium, however.

With Juventus yet to issue an official update, there was moderate concern around the club yesterday about the former Salzburg player's condition. Born in 2007, he has made 15 appearances across the league and Europa League this season, scoring two goals in 711 minutes on the pitch. He looked relaxed at J|Medical this morning and stopped to sign autographs for fans there, which suggests it is nothing serious.