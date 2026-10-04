Just 12 minutes: Barcelona star living a new nightmare

Alejandro Balde's future at Barcelona looks set for further complications. The young Spanish full-back has slipped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, with the club's hierarchy keen to offload him in the next transfer window.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", Balde, 22, is enduring a torrid start to the season. He has managed just 12 minutes since the campaign began, in the La Liga clash against Racing at the Camp Nou.

Since that outing, the left-back has sat out the following six La Liga fixtures. He also missed the trip to Feyenoord in the Champions League and failed to make the squad for the opener against Elche.

Flick's thinking tells the story. The coach rates both Gerard Martín and João Cancelo ahead of him as options at left-back.

Being frozen out hasn't shaken Balde, though. He has no intention of leaving Barcelona and wants to stay and fight for his place, not least with his contract running until June 2028.









With 169 appearances in a Barcelona shirt behind him, the defender backs himself to win back his spot and earn more game time. That is exactly why he refuses to entertain the idea of an exit at this stage.

Barcelona's board see it differently. They remain hopeful of changing his mind before the winter window opens in January, even if they know talking him into leaving will be no easy task.

Come January, Barcelona will need to reassess Balde's situation and their options at left-back. That is especially true if Flick keeps leaving him out of his main plans.







