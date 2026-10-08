Doubts still surround Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, with his availability for Saturday's clash against Getafe in the eighth round of La Liga far from certain.

Garcia has been sidelined for three weeks. Injury forced him off at half-time against Racing, and he also missed the following game against Sevilla, where Dominik Livakovic played the full ninety minutes.

Back in training with the rest of the squad since last Wednesday, Garcia has recovered well. Whether he makes the Getafe squad, though, remains unclear.

According to "Marca", the call lies with Garcia himself. The main problem is the pain in his knee, and the picture won't become clear until the final session on Friday or even Saturday.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 12:30 GET

Everything points towards him being fit, yet nobody will commit. The club still need to track how the oedema in the goalkeeper's knee develops.

The paper added that Garcia trained normally over the past two days. For now, it's a waiting game to see how he responds in the coming hours.

Should Garcia fail to make it, Livakovic steps in as the obvious choice, just as he did against Sevilla in the last round before the international break.

The Croatian's international form offered little reassurance. He shipped 14 goals in 4 UEFA Nations League matches.



