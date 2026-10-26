Five young talents lit up the Joy Elite Under-21 League in October, delivering standout displays for their clubs and swinging results with their goals and attacking threat. Moussa Adam, Abdulmajid Sharif, Daniel Al-Habib, Louai Al-Obaidi and Jefferson Ramos were the faces to watch.

Moussa Adam: a new brace with Al-Ahli

Moussa Adam kept up his fine form with Al-Ahli. He bagged a brace in the 3-1 win over Damac in the eighth round, swelling his goal tally and underlining his importance to the front line.

He had already scored another brace in the 2-1 victory over Al-Wehda in the sixth round. His tally stood at six goals before the Damac match, according to the figures available beforehand, and the fresh brace took him to eight.

Abdulmajid Sharif: an attacking mark with Al-Taawoun

Abdulmajid Sharif was excellent for Al-Taawoun throughout October. He left his mark in the big 5-1 rout of Al-Ettifaq in the eighth round, striking early in the third minute to hand his side a vital advantage.

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Al-Taawoun turned in a collective display that day, imposing their attacking dominance and running out comfortable winners to boost their standing.

Daniel Al-Habib: an exceptional hat-trick with Al-Fayha

Daniel Al-Habib stole the spotlight with three goals, a hat-trick, in Al-Fayha's 3-0 away win over Al-Okhdood in the eighth round. He accounted for every one of his team's goals.

That display earned him a prominent spot among the month's stars. He married ruthlessness in front of goal with decisiveness in a game Al-Fayha won at a canter.

Louai Al-Obaidi: a notable display in the Al-Hilal shirt

Louai Al-Obaidi shone for Al-Hilal during the month. He grabbed a brace in the 3-0 win over Al-Fayha in the seventh round, netting in the 31st and 42nd minutes before Turki Al-Ghamil added the third in the 69th.

Four goals had already come his way against Neom and Al-Jabalain. He also caught the eye with the Saudi Arabia Under-20 national team, finding the net against Russia and Uzbekistan in the camp.

Jefferson Ramos: an attacking force in the ranks of Al-Fateh

Jefferson Ramos has made himself one of Al-Fateh's sharpest attacking names. He scored four goals across the opening two rounds of the season, including a hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Al-Ansar plus a goal against Al-Ahli.

By the start of the eighth round his tally had reached six. That return confirmed his knack for making a difference in front of goal and marked him out as one to watch in the Joy Elite Under-21 League.

These five capture the range of talent on show in the Joy League in October, from forwards who keep finding the net to players who settle matches with a single influential touch. The tournament hands young players a real platform to prove themselves and climb towards bigger stages in their careers.