Mou's Midfield Puzzle! Boss explains why Bernardo Silva holds key to Real Madrid balance

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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho discussed the integration of summer signing Bernardo Silva following their 2-1 El Clasico victory. Mourinho explained how blending different midfield profiles provides Los Blancos with superior tactical balance.

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Mourinho manages midfielder workloads at Camp Nou

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho highlighted squad depth and tactical midfield combinations following a hard-fought 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona. Summer arrival Bernardo Silva started in central midfield, working tirelessly for 75 minutes before being replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga went on to assist Kylian Mbappe's 88th-minute match-winner.

Mourinho emphasized that every member of his deep roster must remain ready to impact games.

Manager details Bernardo Silva's integration process

Mourinho offered a clear assessment of Bernardo's ongoing adaptation to Real Madrid's team dynamic. "Regarding Bernardo’s situation, I’ve said that he’s been here for a little over three months," Mourinho noted.

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"Obviously, I know him very well, but knowing someone very well is one thing, and seeing how he can integrate into the team dynamic is another."

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"The group is very strong. I’ll never tell you, ‘This is my starting eleven’... everyone works very hard," he asserted.

Tactical balance demands specific midfield profiles

Mourinho explained his preference for mixing tactical characteristics rather than deploying identical profiles together in central midfield. "I’ve learned that in midfield, having a combination of talents gives us more than having two players with similar characteristics," Mourinho revealed.

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"This means that I don’t use the double pivot of Bernardo with Guler, or only in desperate situations."

"I prefer this combination of talents, which gives us balance when defending and more quality when launching attacks," he added.

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Real Madrid options keep title rivals guessing

Mourinho's tactical flexibility allows Real Madrid to adapt smoothly depending on opponent setups and match contexts.

With Bernardo, Camavinga, Guler, and Tchouameni vying for spots, midfield competition remains high.

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Real Madrid turn their attention to Santander in their next La Liga test.