Jordi Cruijff is crystal clear: 'Ajax want to keep Mika Godts for another year'

Mika Godts is not for sale, or only "with great difficulty", Jordi Cruyff has told De Telegraaf. Ajax's technical director says Paris Saint-Germain have not yet made a bid for the Belgian forward.

News broke on Friday evening that Godts is in talks with PSG. According to Fabrizio Romano, the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie MVP is open to a transfer.

The Italian transfer journalist added that Ajax want sixty million euros for the winger and that Godts and PSG are already close to an agreement.

Cruyff says Ajax have not received a single bid. "I'm not going to comment on amounts in any case and so far no club have made a bid for Godts."

From Ajax's point of view, a bid would make little sense anyway. "We are very satisfied with Mika. Not only with his goals and assists, but also with his professional attitude within the club."

"He has the drive to get better every day. We simply cannot do without him this season, because we want to win titles and trophies," Cruyff continues in De Telegraaf.

"Ultimately, players like Godts will leave, but only at the right time and for the right price. We want to keep him in Amsterdam for at least another year. He is not for sale and otherwise very difficult to buy."