Jordan Henderson is apparently being lined up for a spectacular transfer in the Premier League

The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano are among those reporting it. Although the 36-year-old midfielder is still under contract at Brentford until 2027, he is likely to be allowed to leave on a free transfer. Henderson was not an undisputed first-choice player for the London club last season, but he still made England's squad for the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel only sent the 90-cap international on shortly before the end of the third group game against Panama. During the celebrations after the last-16 win over Mexico, he broke his arm and missed the rest of the tournament through injury.

Henderson played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2023, winning the Champions League and the Premier League among other honours under Jürgen Klopp. He then moved first to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and then to Ajax, before returning to England with Brentford in the summer of 2025. A move across London could now follow.

Chelsea also reportedly interested in Danny Welbeck

Chelsea have focused heavily in recent years on signing young players with room to develop. Under new coach Xabi Alonso, though, the squad now apparently looks set to be supplemented by some experienced players as well.

Reports emerged weeks ago of alleged interest in Granit Xhaka of Sunderland, but a move for the 33-year-old Swiss no longer appears likely at present. Henderson would be a like-for-like alternative. More recently, news also emerged of Chelsea's interest in the 35-year-old striker Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion. Centre-back John Stones (32), without a club since leaving Manchester City, is also being linked.