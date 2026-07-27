Jordan Henderson close to sensational transfer back to the absolute top

Jordan Henderson is on the verge of a sensational dream transfer. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 36-year-old midfielder is closing in on a move to Chelsea, who currently lead the race to sign the England international from Brentford.

Romano reports that Henderson can leave Brentford on a free transfer and is open to a move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea view the experienced midfielder as an interesting option for the new season and are currently in pole position to secure his signature.

That interest stands out, given Henderson only joined Brentford last year. The club signed the former Liverpool captain on a free transfer after he terminated his contract with Ajax.

Brentford handed Henderson a two-season deal and brought him in to give their young squad extra leadership and experience. In the 2025/26 season, the veteran midfielder made 34 official appearances, 24 of them as a starter, and chipped in with one goal and three assists.

Despite that, the 90-cap international was surprisingly included in England's World Cup squad this summer. Henderson played only six minutes at the tournament, against Panama, and mostly made the headlines after suffering an injury in clumsy fashion off the pitch.

He broke his wrist after the last-16 win over Mexico when he tripped over the advertising hoardings during the celebrations and had to undergo surgery. That ruled him out for the rest of the tournament, although he remained part of the squad. England ultimately finished third at the World Cup.