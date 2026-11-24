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Joe Hart has analysed Lukas Hornicek's role in Noni Madueke's equaliser during Newcastle's draw with Arsenal, admitting the goalkeeper will feel disappointed despite facing a difficult save. The former England shot-stopper also claimed a peak Nick Pope would still be keeping the summer signing out of the starting line-up.

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Hart dissects Hornicek error against Arsenal

Hart believes Hornicek will feel deeply disappointed after failing to keep out Madueke's equaliser in Saturday's draw against Arsenal. Although the 24-year-old got a hand to the strike, he could not prevent the ball from finding the back of the net.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former England and Manchester City shot-stopper acknowledged the difficulty of the save while pointing out its costly impact. Errors have begun creeping into Hornicek's game following recent defeats to Coventry and Everton.

Defenders unsighted Newcastle keeper before strike

Hart broke down the tactical challenges facing the Czechia international as Madueke cut inside while Martin Odegaard made an overlapping run. With defenders Dan Burn and Lewis Hall rushing across to block the effort, Hornicek adjusted his positioning off centre to cover the remaining space.

The ball narrowly evaded Hall's sliding block before passing through the six-foot-six Burn, leaving Hornicek unsighted until the final moment. Forced to reset instantly, the goalkeeper jammed his hand down too late as the shot clipped the top of his glove.

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"You see him despairingly looking back and that is the difference between three points and a big win and that feeling at the end of the game," Hart said. "Madueke was delighted, Hornicek will be disappointed, but it was a really, really difficult goal."

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"He is a top-end goalkeeper trying to make his way, but this is the difficulty of this occasion," Hart explained. "That is the first time Hornicek then has eyes on the ball and that is why he jams his hand down, doesn't quite get the timing right and it ends up hitting the top of his glove."

Pope remains benchmark despite £40m summer overhaul

Hornicek arrived on Tyneside from Portuguese side Braga in the summer to claim the number one shirt, while France under-21 international Ewen Jaouen also joined. Those arrivals demoted long-serving goalkeeper Pope to third choice at St James' Park.

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When Newcastle legend Alan Shearer noted the club spent over £40 million on two keepers to replace Pope, Hart argued that neither newcomer has truly settled. Despite Pope struggling with a shoulder injury last season, Hart insisted a fully firing version of the Englishman remains superior.

"Hornicek has had moments, but I think a top-end Nick Pope has obviously done better in a Newcastle shirt and has proven that with trophies and good performances," Hart replied. "But as you said, Al, none of the signings have really bedded themselves in."

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Pressure mounts on Newcastle's goalkeeping department

Hornicek now faces growing scrutiny to cut out costly mistakes and justify Newcastle's heavy summer investment between the posts. While he has enjoyed a solid overall start to life in the Premier League, high-profile lapses against Coventry, Everton, and Arsenal have raised questions over his consistency. With Jaouen waiting in the wings and Pope still on the books at St James' Park, Newcastle's goalkeeping hierarchy remains under the microscope.