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In a move that has upended all expectations in Europe's young talent market, 16-year-old forward JJ Gabriel is preparing to join Real Madrid this week in a deal that will be the talk of everyone, after changing his agent at the last minute and settling on the Spanish capital as his destination.

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The youngster has decided to leave Manchester United, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. The English club tried hard to keep him, but he ultimately picked Real Madrid ahead of giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona, both of whom had been tracking his situation closely.

Barring any surprises, JJ Gabriel will join Real Madrid this week. Reports suggest the club paid Manchester United around 360,000 euros, a modest fee for a deal that could prove huge for the future.

He won't go straight into the first team. The youth academy is his destination. He's expected to play for Castilla, but he can't feature for the reserve side until January, so all the signs point to him starting with the Under-19s.

Before putting pen to paper, JJ Gabriel made a call that changed the course of the deal entirely: he switched representation agencies. That proved decisive in his move to the Spanish giants.

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He signed with Epic Sports, one of the most influential agencies in football, run by renowned agent Ali Barat.

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Barat enjoys a very good relationship with Real Madrid. Two of his clients, Dumfries and Huijsen, currently play for the club.

Numerous reports claim Barat personally handled the negotiations with Valdebebas over Gabriel's signing. According to the Spanish press, the teenager will sign a three-year contract with Real Madrid.

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Spanish newspaper Sport says Real Madrid are closest to completing the deal. The club have agreed to every condition set by the player and Barat, and are prepared to cover the full cost, estimated at 10 million euros.

The package includes a three-year contract, assorted bonuses for the player's family and his agent, performance-related incentives and a commitment to meet his sporting demands.

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Barcelona's position is murkier. Sporting director Deco has insisted for days that he won't enter into any negotiations, merely acknowledging that Barat raised the player's situation during his European tour. Yet those close to Gabriel have repeatedly stressed his desire to join Barcelona if his conditions are met.

Citing The Touchline, the paper laid out the figures behind Barcelona's potential offer. A three-season contract would pay around two million euros in salary, in line with the regulations for 16-year-old players. That's an unusual sum for this age group, and it would come with family allowances and performance bonuses on top.

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In the end, though, Real Madrid appear to have sealed it. Barat seems to have played the most important role in steering the Manchester United talent towards the Bernabéu, in a deal that could mark the start of a future star. Everyone in Madrid is waiting to see him.