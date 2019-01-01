Jethro Mohlala: Al Ahly owes Mamelodi Sundowns so much

The former Masandawana left-back has put his weight behind the Tshwane giants to beat Ahly on Saturday

Following their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Monday night, Mamelodi Sundown s will turn their focus onto the Caf this weekend against Al Ahly .

According to former defender Jethro Mohlala, the Red Devils of owe the Brazilians and will have to pay back their dues on Saturday in the quarter-final match.

The former Brazilians defender was part of the squad that lost to the North Africans 18 years ago in the final.

“Look, I think Ahly owes Sundowns so much and they have to pay on Saturday. You will remember we lost to them in the final in 2001,” Mohlala told Goal.

“We drew 1-1 against them at Loftus (Versfeld) and they beat us in Cairo, they must pay this time around. I believe the only approach for us is to use the same application we used against in 2016,” he vowed.

Meanwhile, 'Lovers' is counting on Sundowns' experience to take them over the line.

“I don’t think we can advise the guys and Pitso on anything now because they have been there and they are the first South African club to play in the tournament for five years in a row,” continued the legend

“I mean they have established themselves as a powerhouse in the Southern African region and on the continent, the only thing left for them is to avoid doubting their abilities, but to feel confident on Saturday,” he noted.

“Two or three early goals will do the trick because scoring once will not help us in Cairo. I am sure the guys are experienced and will know what it takes to play such games,” said the former defender.

“It was difficult back in the day to play a team from because there were no videos or it was difficult to get those to be able to study your opponent,” he recalled.

“I think these days it’s easier to research about an opponent. So I think football has evolved a lot and I want to relate our political situation to the one in football,” he compared.

“The African National Congress (ANC) helped to liberate the country some years ago and that is what happened to Sundowns, they are a big thing in football these days,” he reflected.

“We all know and dominated back in the day, but that is not the case these days. For Sundowns to beat Ahly, they just need belief,” said the legend.

Although the Brazilians faithful has emerged as one of the most passionate supporters in recent times, the former South African international has urged the supporters to come out in numbers.

“I also want to appeal to the supporters not to choose games and just come in numbers to the stadium on Saturday – Ahly must fall,” he urged.

“We all know the players can perform to a certain extent, but their presence on the stands will definitely push the guys to do better on the field, they must come to intimidate ,” said the 43-year-old.

“I am fully behind the guys, the team, the management and the coaching staff and I would like to see all the South Africans having the same pride and belief in the guys because it is about South African in the end,” he concluded.