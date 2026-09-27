Jesus: Bruno Fernandes plays for Manchester United while injured

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has left Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes out of today's UEFA Nations League clash with Norway.

The 32-year-old came off late in Thursday's 1-0 win over Wales in Lisbon. Jesus has now confirmed he won't feature in Oslo.

According to the "Daily Mail", the Portugal coach claimed Fernandes had been playing through pain in his recent games for United.

Jesus said: "In the match against Wales, we went into the game with all available players, but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem."

He added: "Bruno said he had been suffering from this pain for about three matches, and this was one of the factors that prevented him from being at his usual level against Wales."

He continued: "He has been my player, and I know him well. I have already spoken to him. I prefer not to risk him in this match and to have him ready and in good physical condition for the Denmark match (in Copenhagen on Thursday)."

Fernandes has played all 90 minutes of every one of United's five Premier League matches this season, plus the 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League.

He also came off the bench to try and rescue his side after they squandered a two-goal lead at home to Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

United are back in action on Saturday 10 October at home to Tottenham. It's been a frustrating start under Michael Carrick, whose only Premier League win came against Ipswich, and even that took a Fernandes hat-trick to seal a 5-2 result.







