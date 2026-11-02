Jamie Carragher claims Declan Rice is 'by a long way' the best midfielder in the Premier League after Arsenal beat Liverpool

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Jamie Carragher has heaped massive praise on Declan Rice following Arsenal's hard-fought 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield. The former defender confidently described the England international as the best midfielder in the Premier League by a considerable distance after another commanding midfield performance.

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Arsenal secure massive Anfield victory

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table following a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield. The result ensures they sit on 24 points from nine matches, keeping them ahead of title rivals Manchester City.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game to silence the home crowd. The German forward tapped in at the back post following a brilliant pass across the face of goal from Declan Rice.

Carragher makes massive Rice claim

Rice was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution, prompting high praise from Carragher. The former Liverpool defender insisted that the England star is currently operating at a completely different level to his peers.

"He’s the best midfield player in the Premier League by a long way. It’s not even a debate," Carragher told Sky Sports. "Declan Rice is the best midfield player in this country. He’s a world-class midfield player. There’s absolutely no doubt about it. One of the best midfield players Arsenal have ever had."

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Defensive masterclass without key player

Beyond Rice's brilliance, Carragher was deeply impressed by Arsenal's defensive resilience. The visitors completely shut down Liverpool's expensive attacking line-up, remarkably achieving the feat without key centre-back William Saliba.

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"Liverpool played really well," Carragher noted. "They didn’t do enough but you are playing against, defensively, the best team in this country, arguably in Europe and that is without the best centre-back in the world in William Saliba.

"When you think about Arsenal winning titles, especially in ’89 and ’91 with Tony Adams and that famous back four, I think we’re getting close to putting this back four up against that and in that conversation.

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"To come to Anfield and be put under that much pressure and not have a shot on target from the opposition, or Liverpool not to have a big chance given the money they’ve spent on their attack is absolutely outstanding."

Arsenal turn their focus to Europe

Arsenal will now look to build on this crucial away victory as they turn their attention to European competition. They face Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

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Following their midweek European commitments, Arsenal will quickly return to Premier League action. They are scheduled to host Hull at the weekend as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table.