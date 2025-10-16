Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The iconic Wembley Stadium in London is set to take center stage in Week 7, hosting an enticing clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars—two teams with winning records and postseason ambitions written all over them.

The Rams are coming off a dominant 17–3 victory over the Ravens, sitting at 4–2 and breathing down the neck of the NFC West leaders. Meanwhile, the Jaguars slipped to the same record after a 20–12 defeat to the Seahawks, leaving them second in the AFC South but still very much in the playoff hunt.

Before the season kicked off, most fans would've circled this matchup as a likely Rams blowout. But the Jaguars have been one of the league's early surprise packages, gritty, resilient, and even boasting a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, Los Angeles enters this London showdown with the edge in star power and polish. Matthew Stafford has been in vintage form, his pinpoint accuracy slicing defenses apart, while the Rams' pass rush continues to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams, NFL enthusiasts are at the edge of their seats. For those considering placing bets on this intense matchup, utilizing the YesPlay sign-up offer can provide new punters with a beneficial starting point that can enhance their betting strategy and enjoyment of the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

NFL Wembley Stadium

The Jaguars and Rams will meet in Week 7 of the NFL season at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, October 19, 2025, starting at 9:30 am ET.

Team news & squads

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams lineups JAX - Line up 56 Yasir Abdullah

41 Josh Allen

36 LeQuint Allen

91 Arik Armstead

21 Christian Braswell

30 Montaric Brown

5 Dyami Brown

76 Ezra Cleveland

50 Branson Combs

9 Logan Cooke

55 Chuma Edoga

1 Travis Etienne

47 Dennis Gardeck

95 BJ Green

73 Robert Hainsey

52 Davon Hamilton

77 Anton Harrison

12 Travis Hunter

26 Antonio Johnson

99 Austin Johnson

22 Jarrian Jones

54 Jack Kiser

25 Rayuan Lane

16 Trevor Lawrence

2 Jourdan Lewis

72 Walker Little

39 Cam Little

84 Hunter Long

46 Ross Matiscik

65 Patrick Mekari

51 Ventrell Miller

60 Jonah Monheim

86 Johnny Mundt

29 Eric Murray

6 Greg Newsome

90 Emmanuel Ogbah

23 Foyesade Oluokun

17 Tim Patrick

94 Maason Smith

98 Dawuane Smoot

92 Danny Striggow

7 Brian Thomas Jr.

33 Bhayshul Tuten

70 Cole Van Lanen

44 Travon Walker

11 Parker Washington

42 Andrew Wingard Substitutes LA - Line up 17 Davante Adams

87 Davis Allen

5 Tutu Atwell

73 Steve Avila

25 Tre Brown

22 Blake Corum

3 Kamren Curl

90 Tyler Davis

67 Justin Dedich

56 Shaun Dolac

69 Kevin Dotson

14 Decobie Durant

42 Ethan Evans

18 Terrance Ferguson

55 Braden Fiske

1 Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

95 Poona Ford

11 Jimmy Garoppolo

57 Ty Hamilton

6 Nick Hampton

89 Tyler Higbee

72 D.J. Humphries

77 AJ Jackson

16 Joshua Karty

26 Kamren Kinchens

37 Quentin Lake

53 Nate Landman

71 Warren McClendon

2 Jaylen McCollough

15 Konata Mumpfield

52 Larrell Murchison

84 Colby Parkinson

68 David Quessenberry

51 Troy Reeder

20 Ronnie Rivers

65 Coleman Shelton

19 Xavier Smith

48 Omar Speights

9 Matthew Stafford

10 Josaiah Stewart

91 Kobie Turner

8 Jared Verse

30 Josh Wallace

47 Alex Ward

88 Jordan Whittington

23 Kyren Williams

31 Darious Williams

— Byron Young Substitutes

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Trevor Lawrence has been solid, if a bit streaky, through six games, racking up 1,324 passing yards with eight touchdowns against five interceptions. When he's in rhythm, the Jaguars' offense hums, especially with Travis Etienne Jr. spearheading the ground attack with 470 yards and two scores. Through the air, rookie Brian Thomas Jr. has quickly become Lawrence's go-to option, pulling down 24 catches for 334 yards. Complementary receivers Parker Washington and Dyami Brown have chipped in as reliable short-yardage targets, keeping Jacksonville's passing game versatile.

But to hang with the Rams, Lawrence will need to tighten the screws, limiting turnovers and leaning on Etienne to maintain offensive balance. The Rams’ defensive front thrives on mistakes, and a couple of errant throws could tilt the scales early.

Defensively, the Jaguars are taking a few hits. Turnover magnet Devin Lloyd has been ruled out for Sunday’s London clash with a calf injury, a major blow to a defense that leans on his energy and instincts. Tight end Quintin Morris will also be sidelined due to a groin issue, leaving the Jags short-handed at the position. In response, Jacksonville moved swiftly to add veteran Jordan Akins to the practice squad while releasing Qadir Ismail.

To make matters worse, the unit is already without starting tight end Brenton Strange, who landed on injured reserve with a hip injury after the Kansas City game. That leaves Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt to shoulder the load at tight end, a thin group facing one of the NFL’s more disruptive defensive lines.

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams team news

Matthew Stafford has been the steady hand guiding the Rams' offense, throwing for 1,684 yards with 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions through six games. The veteran quarterback has rediscovered his rhythm, running Sean McVay's balanced attack with the kind of poise that once made Los Angeles a perennial contender. In the backfield, Kyren Williams has quietly been the heartbeat of the run game, piling up 418 yards and a pair of scores while keeping defenses honest.

Through the air, Puka Nacua—if healthy enough to go—remains Stafford's top weapon, amassing 616 yards on 54 receptions while terrorizing secondaries with his precise route-running and soft hands. But even if Nacua can't suit up, Stafford isn't left empty-handed. Davante Adams has provided a reliable and explosive option on the perimeter, notching 396 yards and three touchdowns while giving defenses yet another problem to solve.

Defensively, this Rams unit has been no pushover. Byron Young has turned into a force off the edge with 7.5 sacks, Kam Curl has snagged a pair of interceptions, and Nate Landman has been a tackling machine with 58 stops. The pass defense has tightened the screws in recent weeks, consistently collapsing pockets and forcing hurried throws.

If Nacua gets the green light, expect the Rams to open up the playbook—stretching the field vertically while letting Williams pound away on the ground to dictate tempo and keep Stafford upright.

In Nacua’s absence, though, the offense shifts gears. The spotlight falls squarely on Adams, who'll be tasked with carrying the passing game as Stafford’s primary outlet. Up front, the line remains in flux—Rob Havenstein has now missed two straight games, and McVay offered no new update on linebacker Omar Speights, who sat out last week.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Rams in the USA

The Jaguars vs Rams game in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on NFL Network. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Rams worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Jaguars vs Rams tickets

The showdown between the Jaguars and the Rams is set for Wembley Stadium in London, England, a venue that packs in up to 90,000 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Jaguars vs Rams Fantasy Football

Before Jacksonville's stumble against Seattle in Week 6, Brian Thomas Jr. (projected 9.5 fantasy points in Week 7) had been relatively quiet, hauling in just 16 passes for 244 yards and still searching for his first receiving touchdown of the year. His lone trip to the end zone had come on the ground back in Week 4 against San Francisco. But on Sunday, the rookie finally reminded fans why the Jaguars drafted him so high.

Thomas caught eight passes for 90 yards and a score, his best outing of the season by far. It wasn’t the kind of jaw-dropping performance that would have sent fantasy owners into a frenzy, but considering Trevor Lawrence (15.6 projected W7 fpts) was sacked eight times and hit almost every other snap, Thomas' resilience stood out like a bright spot on an otherwise rough afternoon.

On the other side, Rams QB Matthew Stafford (17.1 projected W7 fpts) continues to look like a man refusing to age gracefully, playing with the swagger and sharpness of his prime years. But the veteran quarterback faces one of his toughest assignments yet as the Rams head to London, possibly without key wideouts Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, both nursing injuries. That leaves Davante Adams as Stafford’s lone marquee target, and he'll need to dig deep into his bag of tricks to keep this offense afloat across the Atlantic.

Kyren Williams (11.9 projected W7 fpts) provided a steady hand in the Rams' 17-3 win over Baltimore, racking up 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while catching both of his targets for 37 more yards. But perhaps the biggest riddle for Los Angeles remains Adams, who somehow leads the league in red-zone targets (13) yet ranks just 39th in red-zone catches (2). Those numbers don't exactly add up but when you remember Stafford missed most of training camp, the chemistry gap starts to make sense.

Jaguars vs Rams Game Predictions

Two 4-2 squads head across the pond for what could prove to be a pivotal clash in London, and only one is coming home feeling good about that long flight back. The Rams, fresh off a 17-3 win over a banged-up Ravens side, are staring down another test of endurance, wrapping up an 11,000-mile marathon that's taken them from Baltimore to Britain in back-to-back weeks. The bad news? That grind may have cost them star receiver Puka Nacua, who left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and looks doubtful for this one.

For all of Sean McVay's brilliance, the Rams' offense has sputtered lately. Of those 17 points against the league's weakest defense, seven came on a short field right after a turnover. Over their last four games, Los Angeles has converted just 31.9% of third downs, a number that paints a picture of an attack that’s losing its rhythm.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, continue to be one of the league's biggest wild cards, you never quite know which version of them will show up. But if recent history in London is anything to go by, Doug Pederson's team knows how to handle the international stage. With their defense playing inspired football and quarterback Trevor Lawrence showing signs of steady control, Jacksonville's experience overseas could tilt this one in their favor.

Expect a gritty, low-scoring affair — the kind decided by field position, clock management, and one big play in the fourth quarter. The Rams' defense might hang tough, but with their offense limping and the Jags finding their groove, the edge lies with Jacksonville to grind out a win in Wembley-style fashion.

Jaguars vs Rams Betting Odds

Spread

Rams -3 (-106)

Jaguars +3 (-115)

Moneyline

Rams -159

Jaguars +130

Total

OVER 45 (-109)

UNDER 45 (-112)

Form

JAX - Form All Jacksonville Jaguars 12 - 20 Seattle Seahawks L

Jacksonville Jaguars 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs W

San Francisco 49ers 21 - 26 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 10 Houston Texans W

Cincinnati Bengals 31 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars L LA - Form All Baltimore Ravens 3 - 17 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 23 - 26 San Francisco 49ers L

Los Angeles Rams 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 26 Los Angeles Rams L

Tennessee Titans 19 - 33 Los Angeles Rams W

Head-to-Head Record

JAX Last 5 matches LA 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Los Angeles Rams 37 - 7 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 27 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 20 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 24 Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars 23 - 20 Los Angeles Rams

Useful links