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Roberto Mancini has picked Roma to win the Serie A title.

The Italy head coach told Corriere dello Sport: "Who will win the Serie A title? I think Roma. Will Lazio fans be happy? I think Inter are the best team. I had a lot of faith in Napoli at the start, but they've had too many injuries."

"As for Lazio, I can say this: don't bet on them collapsing. When I was a player, I played for Lazio when the club had gone bust. The wages weren't coming in? These things happen when you think you've hit rock bottom and can't get back up. That happened to Gattuso after the Coppa Italia exit."

"Apart from Maradona and Messi, is there a player who has really impressed me in my half-century in football? Ronaldo, the Phenomenon. It's not easy to name just one. From the start of the 1980s onwards, we saw the world's best players in Italy, from Platini to Gullit, Van Basten, Zico, Careca and Zidane."

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"And who is the player who hasn't fulfilled his potential, the one I would have backed to succeed but who has disappointed? I won't go too far back. I think Zaniolo has a lot of potential. When I called him up for Italy, in his first training session he looked like a child playing with grown-ups. By the third, he looked like a grown-up playing with grown-ups. Given his physical and technical qualities, he should be a star of Italian football today."

"Do I consider his time with Italy over after the latest incident? No. I call up players who are playing well when the squad is selected, players who can bring something to the team. And Nico has always behaved properly with me, despite the personal problems he's had. I hope he does everything he can to come back."

"I like mavericks because they're the ones who make the difference. We can work on all the principles and tactics we want and know, but some matches are decided by players who know how to play. There's no getting around it. You can't expect to dominate every time. You also have to know how to suffer, and if you have a player with something extra, he can decide the match with one piece of play."