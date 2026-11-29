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Italy's tennis team have made history again. For the fourth time in a row, and the fifth time in their history, Italy have won the Davis Cup, the trophy contested by national teams, to become world champions in the sport.

Even without their No.1 Jannik Sinner, sidelined by his well-known knee problems, captain Filippo Volandri's team beat Carlos Alcaraz's Spain in the final. They had knocked out South Korea in the quarter-finals and then the Czech Republic in the semi-finals.

MUSETTI STEALS THE SHOW: Bologna hosted this edition of the tournament, and Lorenzo Musetti dominated the final. He capped a week as the team's outstanding player by winning his singles match against Jodar and the deciding doubles alongside Vavassori. Sinner had driven Italy to the first of their four Davis Cup triumphs, while Cobolli had emerged as the team's leader a year ago. This time, the player from Carrara took centre stage.

DECISIVE DOUBLES: After Musetti beat Jodar and Alcaraz defeated Cobolli, the doubles decided the tie. Musetti and Vavassori faced Alcaraz and former doubles world No.1 Granollers. Italy returned serve superbly and secured two breaks to take the first set 6-2. The second set stayed on serve until 5-4, when Italy saved a set point. They then claimed the decisive break at 6-5, with an ace sealing the 7-5 finish and sparking Italian celebrations.

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THE TEAM : Captain Filippo Volandri can be pleased with his team's performances. As well as Musetti, Vavassori and Cobolli, the squad included Matteo Berrettini. Despite the well-known social media controversies and alleged rifts between team-mates fuelled by gossip, Italy ultimately settled any potential differences. They showed greater unity than anyone else and offered further proof of the golden age of Italian tennis.