It's over: Hossam Hassan leaves the Egypt national team job!

Media figure Ibrahim Fayek has dropped a bombshell over the future of Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, confirming the decision to part ways with him has already been taken and will be announced officially this evening.

Fayek wrote on his official Facebook page:

"It is over.. the decision has already been taken and it will be announced tonight.. Hossam Hassan will not be the head coach of the Egypt national team."

The news lands amid a deepening crisis around the Pharaohs' technical staff. The Egyptian Football Association recently urged the media and fans to stay calm and avoid escalation, insisting the national team's interest and stability sit at the top of its priorities, and that the current stage demands solidarity and responsibility.

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That statement arrived alongside a decision by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to ban Hassan from media appearances, prompted by cases that stirred controversy well outside the scope of sport.

Egypt had been expected to play their two matches against Malawi, home and away, in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers under the current technical staff. Hassan's fate was to be settled after the camp, with Hossam El-Badry and Ali Maher floated as candidates to succeed him.

Behind the scenes at the Football Association, anger has flared over the leaking of the coach's departure to the media before any official word, particularly as the plan had been to delay the decision until after the next two matches.

Pressure on Hassan has mounted since last October's break, rooted in the dispute that erupted between him and national team captain Mohamed Salah. Salah left the camp angry, according to press reports, before Hany Abo Rida stepped in and visited the player in Turkey in a bid to contain the crisis.

Hassan is also serving a three-match suspension from FIFA. He will be absent from the technical area during both Malawi matches, forced to watch on from the stands.