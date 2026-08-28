"It's over": Bournemouth send a shocking message to Chelsea

Thiago Pinto, Bournemouth's sporting director, has vowed not to let go of midfielder Alex Scott during the current transfer window, settling the club's position with a categorical statement: "We are completely done."

New Bournemouth boss Marco Rose is insistent on keeping the 23-year-old, a player Chelsea's hierarchy have earmarked as a potential replacement for Argentina's Enzo Fernandez in a deal worth around £80 million.

The summer window closes next Tuesday. Pinto has fired a firm message at Chelsea and every other club chasing the player: abandon any attempt to sign him.

Speaking in Monaco, where he attended the Europa League draw, Pinto told British newspaper "The Sun": "We are completely done with the transfer market. No one will leave and we will not bring in anyone new. It's over for us."

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Pinto added: "Over the past twenty-four hours, I have felt like the most relaxed sporting director in Monaco. While all my colleagues are busy with phone calls and moving around to complete deals, it was very important for me to finish our business early in the mercato. Everyone here realises that this season requires us to pull together, as we are competing in the European competitions, and next summer we will be present again."

His decisive stance carries the full and absolute backing of Rose and club owner Bill Foley. Pointing to Foley's philosophy in running the team, Pinto said: "The worst thing you can say to Bill Foley is that we are going to sell players. He does not like selling the team's stars, and he genuinely wants to keep them forever."

Pinto wrapped up by describing the owner's contentment: "This summer he is very happy, because every time he calls me he asks: are you sure we won't sell anyone? So he is extremely happy to keep all the players in the squad."