It has never happened before: Spanish clubs set a historic record in the Champions League

Spanish clubs have set an unprecedented historic record in the Champions League, winning five games in a single round of the competition.

All five Spanish clubs in this season's tournament won their matches in the second round of the league phase, a first according to statistics from "Mister Chip".

Tuesday belonged to Spain. Barcelona swept Galatasaray aside 4-1, Atletico Madrid saw off Manchester United 2-0 and Villarreal beat Napoli 3-1, every win by a comfortable margin.

Wednesday brought tighter work. Real Madrid edged Roma 4-3 and Real Betis saw off Porto 3-2.

That record caps a strong start for La Liga clubs in the league phase of the 2026-2027 edition. The Spanish sides have won eight of the 10 matches they have played in the competition so far.