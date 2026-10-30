The La Liga and the Spanish referees' committee are about to usher in a historic change in Spanish football. From this weekend, referees will be allowed to speak once matches finish, extending an experiment that already lets them give interviews before kick-off.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", referees will be interviewed after the final whistle for the first time in the history of Spanish football. The change arrives this weekend, when the public will hear from at least two officials.

Television coverage of La Liga has already seen a notable shift this season. For the first time, referees sat down for interviews before kick-off, an innovative experiment launched by the technical committee of referees that has run over the past weeks, with journalists from the rights-holding broadcasters handling the questions.

Now La Liga and the technical committee of referees want to widen the scope. The interviews will no longer stop at the build-up but will carry on once the whistle has gone.

The "DAZN" network reports that the Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad will be one of the fixtures to trial the new step. The match referee will speak after the two sides meet on Sunday at 9pm at the San Mamés stadium.