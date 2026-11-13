Libya secured a precious 2-0 win over Tunisia today, Friday, in the third round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
The result dropped Tunisia to fourth in the group on two points. Libya climbed temporarily to the top with four.
Tunisia's players appealed for a handball and a penalty in the 27th minute, but the referee waved play on.
Tunisia threatened again in the 34th minute. Seifeddine Jaziri met a cross and struck it powerfully, only for goalkeeper Ayman Al-Tihar to parry it out for a corner.
Veteran left-back Ali Maaloul hauled down a Libyan player during a Tunisian counter-attack, bringing him to the ground, and the referee pointed to the spot. Ali Youssef converted the penalty to open the scoring in the 44th minute.
Tunisia almost levelled in the 58th minute. Ben Hamouda fired in a powerful shot, Ben Slimane turned it into the net, but the flag went up for offside.
Libya doubled their lead in the 60th minute on the break. Saif Jadour slipped a superb pass to Hamdou Elhouni, who smashed it past Ayman Dahman to make it 2-0.
Elhouni then angered the travelling Tunisian fans by whipping off his shirt in celebration.
History separates the two sides at the Africa Cup of Nations. Tunisia won the title once in 2004 as hosts and have reached the finals on 22 occasions. Libya's finest hour came in 1982, when they reached the final and lost to Ghana on penalties.
This Libyan win carries added weight. Beyond its value in the group, it marks a historic first: Libya had never beaten Tunisia on Tunisian soil.
Both teams meet again on 17 November, in Libya, in the fourth round. That clash could go a long way towards deciding who edges closest to the group's qualification ticket.
View Author Profile
I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm