Ousmane Dembélé has congratulated Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker won the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Kane saw off fierce competition from Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to claim the award at the ceremony in London on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain and France forward took to Instagram, posting a picture of Kane holding the Ballon d'Or with the message: "Congratulations to you Harry Kane, thoroughly deserved."

Dembélé's relationship with Mbappé had turned frosty after Kylian cast himself as the chosen one who went straight to the top, unlike Ousmane, who got there through graft and effort.

The PSG man hit back at Mbappé: "I was always at the back of the queue, working hard. Throughout my career, I never said a single word, I just worked a lot. And as I said, I was never the chosen player, but I worked hard, and last year I was rewarded for a brilliant season with Paris Saint-Germain. As for this year, we will see what happens, without pressure and calmly."