Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has confirmed four key players will miss the eagerly awaited clash with the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The Italian insists he still has alternatives capable of making the difference.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Inzaghi confirmed Al-Hilal will be without Savinho, Ruben Neves, Martinelli and Salem Al-Dawsari. His coaching staff hope to have all the injured players back as soon as possible, with the team needing every member over the coming period.

A congested schedule, the Italian explained, forces him into precise calls on his line-up. "We play many matches in short periods of time, so I have to make the decisions that ensure the participation of the players who are most physically ready," he said, adding that he may ring major changes but will settle on his final selection after today's training.

Inzaghi: Al-Hilal deserve to reach the winners' podiums

Inzaghi reflected on the team's growth since he took charge, insisting the work that began 18 months ago is now showing on the pitch. "After a year and a half of our work here with Al-Hilal, we have begun to reap the fruits of our work and see it as a reality on the pitch," he said. "We are always working to develop, and our team deserves to reach the podiums in all competitions."

Next matches HIL AFC Champions League Elite 13:15 ALA

Chasing silverware, the coach stressed, remains a fundamental objective, and the fans' demands come with the territory at a club of this size. "Our fans' demands to win titles are natural, because we are Al-Hilal, and this is a comprehensive pursuit for us as a team, and we strive to deliver it and give our all, and we hope to succeed," he said.

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Despite the injuries stacking up, Inzaghi backed his players to compete on every front. "Our team will compete in all competitions and all contests, because we are Al-Hilal, and I have complete confidence in my players," he said.

He signed off with praise for the Al-Hilal supporters, calling them a source of strength in all circumstances. "Our fans are our fuel and our strength. They have proven this at every stage I have been with the team and I have seen it with my own eyes. They have a huge and very remarkable impact," he said, hoping they keep up the backing against Shabab Al-Ahli.