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After the news that Inter have lost Alessandro Bastoni to injury ( READ HERE HOW MANY MATCHES HE WILL MISS) , Cristian Chivu received a boost at today's training session at Appiano Gentile: Piotr Zielinski is fit again.

The Polish midfielder was injured in the first of Poland's two matches during the international break but played in the second. Back in Milan, the problem with the sole of his foot flared up again, ruling him out of the games against Atalanta and Stuttgart.

The former Napoli player trained with the rest of the squad today and is fully fit for Inter's meeting with Genoa at San Siro tomorrow evening, Saturday 28 November. It is the first of two meetings between Inter and Genoa. They meet again on Wednesday evening, also at San Siro, in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

Zielinski is in contention to play in central midfield in front of the defence. Petar Sucic has filled that role in the last two games while Hakan Calhanoglu has been injured. Aleksandar Stankovic is another option, but Zielinski is expected to get at least some minutes.

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Bastoni remains out in defence, Bonny is unavailable in attack and Calhanoglu is still sidelined. Chivu is expected to use Carlos Augusto again as a wide centre-back, with Dimarco on the midfield flank. Spence should give Diouf another chance out wide, while Lautaro will replace Thuram from the start, allowing Thuram to rest for at least the first 60 to 65 minutes.