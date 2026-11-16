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Lautaro Martinez is determined to feature in Inter's next league match, and Chivu could receive good news as early as tomorrow, as Javier Zanetti has also confirmed.

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There is an Inter side with Lautaro Martinez that is tenacious, resilient, combative and extremely dangerous. Without their Argentine captain, Inter can still win and pose just as much danger, but they lack the personality he brings to the pitch.

The injury he suffered in Inter's Champions League defeat to Bruges has kept Inter's No 10 out for a long time, but he finally looks close to a return. Lautaro is working towards a return as soon as the break ends, with encouraging news now coming through for Cristian Chivu.

Zanetti confirms: Javier Zanetti, Inter's former captain and vice-president, spoke to Sky Sport on the sidelines of the Trofeo Galbiati presentation event about his compatriot's situation: "Lautaro has been undergoing his final tests with the doctors recently to be available. I think his rehabilitation with the doctors and staff has been very thorough throughout. And knowing him and how eager he is to return, I hope he can be available already"

Back with the squad tomorrow? If all goes well, the man known as El Toro, from Bahia Blanca, could train with the rest of Chivu's squad as early as tomorrow, Tuesday 17 November 2026. He will not take on heavy workloads straight away, but the aim is clear: to play against Atalanta, if not from the start, then for at least 30 minutes off the bench.

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Inter's gruelling run: The break's end brings a gruelling run for Inter, making their captain's presence crucial. Including the trip to Bergamo on Sunday 22 November, kicking off at 8.45pm, Inter will play nine matches across four different competitions in the 31 days up to 22 December. As well as the league and Champions League, those fixtures include the Coppa Italia round of 16 against Genoa and the Supercoppa final against Lazio at San Siro on 22 December.