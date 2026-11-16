Inter, who is Stefan Capin: Baccin’s first signing for January

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A first signing, albeit one for the future, for Inter’s new sporting director Dario Baccin, who has secured the arrival of talent Stefan Capin for January.

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Inter's strategy is clear: invest where possible to secure the best young talent. One of the first moves since Piero Ausilio's departure, with Dario Baccin (his former deputy) now in charge, fits that plan.

Inter have long tracked 2011-born Stefan Capin. Born in Belgrade, the Slovenian has yet to turn 16, so he cannot officially join Inter. The deal can go through after his birthday.

TRAINING IN MILAN: After spells in the youth teams of Partizan Belgrade and then Red Star, Capin is currently a free agent and has put himself on the market. In recent days, he took part in an unofficial trial with Inter's Under-17 side during an internal test against Giana Erminio. FcInter1908 report that he is expected to stay in Milan until the short winter break, then return permanently after 13 January. He turns 16 that day, when UEFA's approval for his move to Italy will be requested because he is a minor.

WHO IS CAPIN: An attacking midfielder born in 2011, he impressed for Vozdovac last season after spells at Partizan and then Red Star. A creative player, he has excellent vision and can beat opponents one-on-one in tight spaces. Already physically well developed for his age, he has also made his debut for Slovenia's Under-16 national team. His development could take one of two paths: he could stay in his current role or become a box-to-box midfielder in the mould of Milinkovic-Savic, with more technical quality but less power.

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FIORENTINA AND AJAX BEATEN TO THE SIGNING: Inter faced plenty of competition for the young Slovenian but got there first. Scouts from across Europe tracked him closely. Fiorentina and Ajax were best placed to sign him, but both have so far missed out.