Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Bologna FC 1909 v FC Internazionale - Supercoppa Italiana SemifinalGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Inter, who is Stefan Capin: Baccin’s first signing for January

Follow GOAL on Google

A first signing, albeit one for the future, for Inter’s new sporting director Dario Baccin, who has secured the arrival of talent Stefan Capin for January.

Advertisement

Inter's strategy is clear: invest where possible to secure the best young talent. One of the first moves since Piero Ausilio's departure, with Dario Baccin (his former deputy) now in charge, fits that plan.

Inter have long tracked 2011-born Stefan Capin. Born in Belgrade, the Slovenian has yet to turn 16, so he cannot officially join Inter. The deal can go through after his birthday.

TRAINING IN MILAN: After spells in the youth teams of Partizan Belgrade and then Red Star, Capin is currently a free agent and has put himself on the market. In recent days, he took part in an unofficial trial with Inter's Under-17 side during an internal test against Giana Erminio. FcInter1908 report that he is expected to stay in Milan until the short winter break, then return permanently after 13 January. He turns 16 that day, when UEFA's approval for his move to Italy will be requested because he is a minor.

WHO IS CAPIN: An attacking midfielder born in 2011, he impressed for Vozdovac last season after spells at Partizan and then Red Star. A creative player, he has excellent vision and can beat opponents one-on-one in tight spaces. Already physically well developed for his age, he has also made his debut for Slovenia's Under-16 national team. His development could take one of two paths: he could stay in his current role or become a box-to-box midfielder in the mould of Milinkovic-Savic, with more technical quality but less power.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FIORENTINA AND AJAX BEATEN TO THE SIGNING: Inter faced plenty of competition for the young Slovenian but got there first. Scouts from across Europe tracked him closely. Fiorentina and Ajax were best placed to sign him, but both have so far missed out.

Written byEmanuele Tramacere

Footballco

Appassionato di sport a qualsiasi livello, il mio mondo parla in particolar modo di Calcio, Basket e... Tchoukball (esiste davvero credetemi e mi ha permesso di girare il mondo). Di me esistono foto con una palla in mano o fra i piedi fin dal 1987. Risultatista e antagonista della costruzione dal basso, sono convinto che passione e dibattito (scritto o parlato in radio o in tv) siano il sale di questo mondo. A Calciomercato.com dal 2012, cerco i giovani talenti italiani con la rubrica Mondo Azzurro, seguo la politica del calcio e sono appassionato di tematiche economiche.
View Author Profile