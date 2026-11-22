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Twelve years have passed since Javier Zanetti last wore the Inter captain's armband on the pitch. It was the day he retired from playing. On the pitch, in his wife Paula's arms, was their third and youngest child, Tomas, then just over three years old.

Twelve years later, young Tomas Zanetti wore the captain's armband for an Inter team himself, if only for a few minutes: Inter Under-15s.

Captain 12 years later: Tomas is not officially the captain of Inter's Under-15 team. The armband belongs to team-mate Ventura and, in his absence, vice-captain Pacciolla. Today, however, as reported by FcInter1908, both designated captains left the pitch during the morning match against Verona, which ended 1-1. The armband then went to Zanetti's third child, who wore it for a few minutes until the final whistle.

Only at Inter since this year: Zanetti wanted to protect his son's development, so he chose to start him out with close ties to Inter rather than directly at Interello. Tomas joined the Under-15 team coached by Joan Moll only this summer, after progressing through Accademia Inter, a satellite club and training centre of the club based on Viale della Liberazione.

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A midfielder wearing No 6: His father started out and developed as a wide player before adapting to a central role late in his career. Tomas, by contrast, has always played in the middle with the ball at his feet. He has never wanted to wear his father's No 4. His favourite number is No 6. Those choices were deliberate: the family and “Toto”, as his team-mates call him, have always wanted to avoid comparisons with his famous father. Above all, the Zanettis have encouraged Tomas to earn every minute on the pitch. If he becomes a professional footballer, it won't be solely because he is Javier's son.