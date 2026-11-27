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Inter are enjoying Marcus Thuram's form, but are starting to consider the French forward's future. He has been their most productive attacker this calendar year: in 2026, he has contributed to 23 Serie A goals, scoring 15 and assisting eight. That beats his previous best of 22, set in 2024. Only Donyell Malen has done better: the Roma forward from the Netherlands has contributed to 31 goals, scoring 26 and setting up five.

Born in 1997, Tikus joined on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach after Inter beat AC Milan to his signature in the summer of 2023. He has since made 156 appearances for Inter, scoring 57 goals and providing 37 assists. He has also won two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana.

This season, Thuram has made sure Inter did not miss captain Lautaro Martinez, who has just returned to manager Cristian Chivu's squad after a month out with a muscle injury.

The two members of Thu-La are now competing to partner Pio Esposito up front against Genoa at San Siro on Saturday evening. The Argentine is the favourite, with the Frenchman set for a rest on the bench at least initially.

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Thuram remains happy at Inter, but his future hinges on talks over a new contract. His current deal expires in June 2028.

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Last May, before Inter went on to beat Lazio in the Coppa Italia final, Tikus said: "I don't have a contract as long as Lautaro's (which runs until 2029, editor's note), but for now I'm very happy here."

Both sides want to continue together, but they have yet to agree on the figures. With a net salary of €6 million a year, Tikus is Inter's fourth-highest-paid player after Lautaro (€9 million), Barella and Calhanoglu (€6.5 million each).

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It remains unclear whether the player's representatives will accept a lower basic salary with bonuses tied to individual performances and team results, under terms set by owner Oaktree for Inter's directors.

The directors are also negotiating with other players. After securing Carlos Augusto's future, they must first resolve Calhanoglu's situation. His contract expires at the end of this season. Then come the players under contract until June 2028, including Dimarco (Inter have already exercised the option for a one-year extension), Bastoni and Thuram.

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If suitable offers arrive, Inter could sell one of the latter two in the next summer transfer window. The club are already monitoring younger players in their positions, including Lazio's Danish defender Provstgaard and Stuttgart's German defender Jeltsch, as well as Monza's Portuguese forward Varela and Cagliari's Senegalese forward Mendy.