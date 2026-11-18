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Inter have one of the most complete squads in Serie A, according to many in the game, but they are still weighing up winter moves to address two possible gaps recently identified by manager Cristian Chivu.

The Romanian has told the club, and to some extent the media, that two additions could strengthen his squad further: an attacker with technical ability and skill in one-on-one situations, and a more specialist man-marker in defence.

Short of options in defence - Inter have had limited options at the back for much of the start of this season. Since last year, they have lost the versatile Darmian and, above all, both Stefan De Vrij and Francesco Acerbi. All three left on free transfers. Carlos Augusto now fills two roles, playing when needed as a wing-back or on the left of the back three in place of bastoni. The only addition has been John Stones alongside Pavard , who has returned from his loan at Marseille.

Too many injuries - Pavard spent a long spell out with an adductor problem. Stones, meanwhile, has missed seven matches with a hamstring muscle injury sustained in his first and only start, against Udinese. Both have suffered recurring injuries and have lengthy injury histories. But the Frenchman offers a versatile option on either side of the back three, while the Englishman was meant to be the main alternative to Akanji as its leader, a role Acerbi and De Vrij previously filled.

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How reliable will he be? - That makes the former Manchester City player pivotal to Inter's plans for January. Stones is ready to return and was already on the bench against Como before the break, but the Englishman must provide the answers everyone expects from him in the month before the winter transfer window opens. He is not a specialist man-marker and is better at building play from the back than defending one-on-one. In matches that call for that kind of centre-back, Stones must give Chivu reliability and consistency.

Are Inter returning to the transfer market? - Inter are keeping a close eye on centre-backs. With June in mind, they are interested in Christian Mosquera, whom they have followed since his time at Valencia and who has had little playing time at Arsenal. They also like Ignacio Ovando, born in 2007 and at Rosario Central, and, above all, Oliver Provstgaard, a Danish centre-back valued at 40 million by Lazio. Inter have a preferential route to a deal for him because of the favourable terms they offered in the Frattesi deal. If Stones provides the necessary assurances, Inter are likely to turn to a younger player with potential. If not, they could bring forward to January a signing they would otherwise complete in the summer.