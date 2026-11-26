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What will Inter look like in 2027/28? On the pitch and in the dugout, their guiding principles look set to remain the same. But a preview of the first team's home kit for next season has already emerged.

After revealing the concept Inter and Nike were working on for the new home kit, Footyheadlines, a well-known site specialising in leaks and previews of kits worn by the world's biggest teams, says the club asked for the idea to become reality. The site has also produced bespoke renders ahead of the official leaks.

The front of the new shirt will feature five evenly sized vertical black and blue stripes, down from seven this season. A distinctive scale-like texture will make black appear to fade into blue in a serpentine pattern.

The crest, kit supplier's logo (Nike's Swoosh) and shirt sponsor (betsson.sport) will change from this season's yellow-orange to white.

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Yellow will appear on the crest's two stars and in a thin line along the sides and shoulders that forms a sweeping arch. The polo-style collar will also disappear, replaced by a standard collar with subtle black-on-black embroidery.

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The shorts and socks will also be all black, with white squad numbers and Swooshes and a blue-and-white club crest with yellow stars. The shirt may recall those of the 2001-2002 and 2002-2003 seasons. The first had a yellow stripe outlining the front of the shirt, while the second had a thin yellow line dividing the back and extending to the sides.