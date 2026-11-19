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Inter make their first offer to the Turkish midfielder, with a contract that would extend his stay until 2029.

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The Nerazzurri have made their move. Inter have offered Hakan Calhanoglu a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. The club now await a response from Gordon Stipic, the Turkish midfielder's agent. The offer opens talks over an extension for the former AC Milan player.

The offer - FC Inter 1908 reports that the key development is the structure of Inter's offer: it features a slightly lower salary than he currently earns, but a completely revised financial package. The club have included several bonuses that could take Calhanoglu's earnings close to €6 million a season"

Awaiting a response - The decision now rests with Calhanoglu. Inter are banking on the Turkish midfielder's desire to continue his career at Inter, but would also consider a counter-offer. Gordon Stipic, FCInter1908 reports, has taken time to examine both the figures and the proposed new structure carefully. The two sides will keep talking, with further contact expected in the coming days. As for its length, the proposed deal is for a two-year contract with the possibility of including an option for a third year among its clauses.