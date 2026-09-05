Inter Milan produced an extraordinary comeback at the San Siro, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Napoli 3-2 in the standout fixture of matchday three in Serie A.

The action began in the second minute. Inter almost broke the deadlock when a guest fired a low, creeping effort from the edge of the area, only for Meret to clear expertly. Napoli hit back in the seventh minute through a dangerous cross from Anguissa, followed up by Politano, but Martinez lit up the moment with a stunning double save to deny both attempts.

Both teams kept trading blows. Santos fired a low ball in the 22nd minute that Martinez gathered at the second attempt, before Pisek toyed with the Napoli defence in the 36th minute and dragged his strike over the bar. Hojlund then wasted a clear chance while unmarked just before the interval, and the first half ended goalless.

Everything ignited after the restart. Napoli pounced on a major error from Barella, whose back pass in the 50th minute let Santos break clear and collide with Martinez, the ball dropping to Politano to slot home. Inter had barely gathered themselves when Hojlund caught them out again in the 53rd minute, lashing a powerful strike from outside the area.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

The Nerazzurri response came fast. Dimarco whipped in a first-time cross in the 56th minute towards Martinez, who tucked it into the empty net to pull one back. Dimarco kept the danger flowing with another cross to Lautaro in the 60th minute that flashed past the post, before the crossbar denied Thuram's header in the 74th minute.

Wave after wave of Inter pressure finally paid off in the 82nd minute. Thuram rose to a superb cross and buried a header to level the score.

Deep into the first minute of stoppage time, captain Martinez crowned the madness with the killer winner. He followed up a loose ball inside the area that the Napoli defence failed to clear and drove it home to seal all three points.

This precious win sent Inter Milan clear at the top with a perfect record on 9 points. Napoli stayed frozen on 3 points, slipping to tenth.

Inter Milan face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the opening round of the Champions League.