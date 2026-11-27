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Inter hoped Alessandro Bastoni had come off in time during the first half of their 2-0 Champions League win over Stuttgart, but the tests he underwent gave Inter's medical and coaching staff little reassurance.

The left-footed centre-back faces at least three weeks out with a muscle strain in the adductors of his left thigh. The problem is more serious than expected and will force him to miss at least six matches. His stated aim is to return for the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio on 22 December.

THE INJURY: Bastoni started against Stuttgart at San Siro on Wednesday evening and was playing well, contributing in attack and staying alert in defence, before pulling up during a lull in the match. Bastoni asked to come off, pulling up his shorts and massaging the front of his left thigh. Chivu sent on Dimarco in his place and moved Carlos Augusto back. Live coverage described it as soreness, but the problem is more serious than expected.

THE STATEMENT: Inter issued the following statement today: "Alessandro Bastoni underwent clinical examinations and scans this morning at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano. The examinations revealed a strain in the quadriceps of his left thigh"

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HOW MANY MATCHES WILL HE MISS? This muscle problem will inevitably keep him out for at least two to three weeks. He will definitely miss both matches against Genoa, both at San Siro: one in Serie A matchday 13, the other in the Coppa Italia round of 16. Bastoni will also miss the trips to Frosinone and Borussia Dortmund, the latter a crucial Champions League match. In the best-case scenario, he could be available between the matches against Torino and Lecce, but the club's stated aim is to have him fully fit for the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio at San Siro on 22 December.