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Inter left Bergamo with a 4-4 draw that felt like a defeat, fuelling debate over the defensive frailties of Cristian Chivu's side. They head into their next, crucial Champions League match against Stuttgart with plenty of questions to answer. Bastoni and Akanji have come under fire, and so has Djed Spence after a poor performance. Even his manager appeared to criticise him in the press, albeit indirectly.

Antonio Cassano and Daniele Lele Adani went further in their criticism of the Englishman. On the latest episode of Viva El Futbol, the Twitch and YouTube show they created with fellow former Inter player Nicola Ventola, they tore into the former Spurs player's attitude and ability.

CHIVU'S WORDS - Immediately after the match, Chivu repeatedly criticised Spence without naming him. He said Atalanta had crossed too easily, too often, even with Inter's defence set. Most of those chances came from attacks down Spence's flank, leaving little doubt about whom he meant.

"Today we conceded four goals with our defence set. We all need to improve in every respect, especially in how we manage matches. We must not allow too many easy crosses. We need to improve our awareness of danger and our approach. For the fourth goal, Zappacosta's forward pass led to a cross far too easily. We must not become too comfortable at any point in a match".

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ADANI'S ATTACK - Adani focused on Spence's attitude, arguing that his poor reading of the game led to two corners. The first brought a remarkable save from Martinez, while the second ended in De Ketelaere's goal to make it 3-2 and gave Atalanta renewed belief.



"It's a fact that Inter admire themselves too much at times. That's a negative aspect of these players' nature. Their style of play is geared towards creating a lot, and everyone scores in turn. Inter don't sit back and play the percentages. I want to talk about one moment: in the 71st minute, with the score at 3-1, Krstovic went to press Spence, who was thinking about where to go for an aperitif, completely disconnected from what was happening. And he practically gifted them a corner. Shortly afterwards came De Ketelaere's goal"

CASSANO'S BLUNT VERDICT - Cassano was more direct, as ever, attacking the Englishman's technical errors and arguing that he was not good enough for a team as strong as Inter.

"Spence? He's rubbish in my view. He was on the bench at Genoa, he was in and out of the team at Tottenham, then he ended up playing at the World Cup. I wasn't that keen on Dumfries, but he was useful all along the flank. I'd pick him every time. I'd pick Diouf every time too. I don't understand what's going on. He used to play, he was a regular starter, and he was even called up by Zidane. Now, all of a sudden, Spence plays all the time, and he's a player who simply isn't up to it. He let Atalanta back into the game by giving away the corner. The ball was on his right foot to clear or, if necessary, shield. You always shield it towards the touchline. If you do the opposite, you have no understanding of football: you could play basketball, baseball, anything else. Someone who plays for Inter and England can't make a mistake like that".