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In an official statement, Inter said: "Hakan Calhanoglu underwent tests this morning at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano. The tests revealed a strain in the flexor muscles of his right thigh".

Recovery is expected to take 3-4 weeks. Inter could have the Turkish midfielder back for the Supercoppa final against Lazio on 22 December at San Siro. Calhanoglu is therefore expected to miss matches against Stuttgart (today, Champions League), Genoa (28 November, Serie A), Genoa (1 December, Coppa Italia), Frosinone (5 December, Serie A), Borussia Dortmund (9 December, Champions League), Torino (13 December, Serie A) and Lecce (18 December, Serie A).

The Turkish midfielder, born in 1994, suffered the injury during Sunday's 4-4 draw between Atalanta and Inter. Cristian Chivu replaced him with Sucic in the 33rd minute.

At today's press conference ahead of the match against Stuttgart in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, Chivu spoke about replacing Calhanoglu for tomorrow's match: "My concern as a coach is to give the team certainty. That's my priority when preparing for the match. The players need to feel comfortable doing certain things. We can't and shouldn't improvise in some situations. We have five midfielders. You'll see the choices tomorrow".

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This season, Calhanoglu has made 14 appearances so far for Inter (10 in the league and three in the Champions League), scoring three goals, all in the league.