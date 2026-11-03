Inter published a detailed analysis of Feyenoord earlier this week ahead of Tuesday evening's Champions League group-stage meeting. But the Italian giants named the wrong striker for the Rotterdam club.

On their website, Inter describe Ayase Ueda as Feyenoord's dangerous striker who is strong in the air. The problem: the Japanese forward has been playing for French club Lille OSC for several months.

Inter's defence won't face Ueda, with Nacho Ferri the likely striker instead. The Spanish forward has scored six goals and provided one assist in ten Vriendenloterij Eredivisie matches so far. Ferri has yet to score in the Champions League.

In their detailed scouting report, Inter highlight Anis Hadj Moussa's qualities. "He is quick and skilful in one-on-one situations, and brings unpredictability and quality to the attack. He has already distinguished himself in Europe with a goal against Como."

Inter also note that Giovanni van Bronckhorst favours a 4-3-3 formation, sometimes switching to a 4-3-2-1. "Feyenoord's identity is built around an attacking approach, with midfielders involved in the build-up and a clear desire to start attacks down the flanks."

For all that attacking intent, the Italians see a weakness in Feyenoord's play. "The desire to play with several players in the opposition half can leave space behind the full-backs and between the defence and midfield. The team are therefore vulnerable to counter-attacks."

Feyenoord played Inter twice in the Champions League in the 2024/25 season. They lost 2-0 at home, while their visit to Milan ended in a 2-1 defeat.