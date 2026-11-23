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Barcelona unexpectedly announced on Monday that Lamine Yamal will miss their Champions League match against Sabah on Wednesday because of an injury to his right ankle.

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The Catalan club said the youngster won't travel to Baku , but he'll be available for Sunday's league clash with Deportivo Alavés.

Yamal picked up the ankle problem against Villarreal. The medical staff then assessed him before deciding whether he would travel with the squad, with the European fixture fast approaching.

Hansi Flick doesn't want to take any risks with his young star, even though the injury isn't described as serious. His staff believe missing one match is better than letting the discomfort worsen into a problem that could keep him out for longer.

It means Hansi Flick will be without a key player for the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

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According to "Mundo Deportivo", the German must now find a way to replace the man who has played more minutes than anyone else for Barcelona so far.

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Lamine has played 1,445 minutes, with 13 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. He's pivotal to Barcelona, and they'll miss him badly in the Champions League.

Adeyemi: the first option

Flick could turn first to Karim Adeyemi on the right wing.

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That would let the German keep the same line-up, with Gordon on the left and Adeyemi on his weaker foot. He played there for a few minutes in pre-season, and it's a familiar role from his time at Dortmund and Salzburg.

Should Flick want to tweak things, he could shift Raphinha to the right and use a false nine such as Dani Olmo.

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Fermín López faces a possible La Liga suspension after his sending-off against Villarreal yesterday. That could earn the Andalusian more minutes in the Champions League, with Olmo as a false nine and Raphinha moving to the right.

Olmo has done the job before. He led the line as a false nine on 13 October in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Galatasaray in Turkey.

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Jesus in the picture

Moving the Brazilian out wide would also open the door for Gabriel Jesus to start as an out-and-out striker.

The former Arsenal man stepped up when Raphinha was injured last month, scoring against Getafe and Real Betis. He hasn't played since 3 November, though, and has managed no more than 52 minutes in total across the last six matches.

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There's also the option of a false right winger. Fermín and Gavi have both played on Barcelona's flanks before, usually on the left, but they can adapt to the right, leaving room for the full-back to push on.