Stephen Constantine's India start strong in UAE

India will need more of such resilient displays to deal with the challenges ahead in UAE...

A resolute Indian team followed Stephen Constantine's instructions to the tee in their preparatory match against Oman ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

India stood firm at the back and had a couple of close shaves at the other end as the friendly ended without goals. The goalless draw is a much more positive result for India than it is to Oman who are placed 82, 15 spots above the Blue Tigers in the FIFA rankings.

A win against the Reds was a difficult result to pull off, considering their last defeat was against UAE more than a year ago. The odds were stacked heavily against the Blue Tigers but they weren't prepared to give up.

A spirited display and organized rearguard show kept the Oman attack at bay. The Reds, who are unbeaten in their last 14 matches, found it hard to carve open the backline led by Sandesh Jhingan and partnered by Anas Edathodika.

Full-backs Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal also stayed alert to the opposition's forays down the flanks and when the defence was breached, Amrinder Singh and Gurpreet Sandhu who were both given 45 minutes each, produced good saves to keep India in the game and end Oman's three-match winning streak.

India still need to figure out a way to manouvre about in the attacking third as their forwards were guilty of missing at least a couple of good opportunities. But the result against Oman is sure to boost the morale in the camp and give them belief to improve further with the continental cup less than two weeks away.

The supporters can be rest assured that India will put up a stern fight in all their games.