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Portugal v Wales - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

In video: an Arab legend refuses to cast doubt on Ronaldo

C. Ronaldo
H. Trabelsi
Portugal
Al Nassr FC
Portugal
Tunisia
Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career with Portugal should have ended on a better note.

Tunisia legend Hatem Trabelsi has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo's crisis with Portugal.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp last Wednesday, protesting at his lack of game time under manager Jorge Jesus.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Trabelsi insisted that Ronaldo's trophy-laden career is beyond question.

"There is a clear difference in dealing with stars between the Latin mentality and the European mentality, as European clubs always put the interest of the group ahead of the individual interest of the players," he explained.

He reached for the obvious examples. Barcelona let Messi go. Real Madrid gave up Ronaldo to Juventus, both when the club's interest demanded it.

Ronaldo, he added, has slipped recently both technically and physically. He is no longer the player he was when it comes to pressing and keeping up a high tempo.

The end of Ronaldo's Portugal career, Trabelsi felt, should have been better and worthy of his historic value. He voiced his displeasure at a departure made without coordination or any amicable solution that might have headed off the negative interpretations.

Trabelsi signed off by flagging up a certain sensitivity in Ronaldo's relationship with some of his Portugal teammates, the fallout from previous statements.



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