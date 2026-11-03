The Al-Ahli Saudi player suffered a concussion during the clash with Qatar's Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ahli drew goalless with Al-Sadd yesterday, Monday, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha, in the fourth round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

France's Valentin Atangana, Al-Ahli's midfielder, limped out of the game in the first half after an unintentional collision with his teammate Mohamed Soliman Bakr.

Saudi Arabia's "Al-Riyadiyah" newspaper reported that scans on the French midfielder showed a mild concussion to the head.

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Medics rushed Atangana to a private hospital in Doha straight after the injury to check on his condition, before he flew back to Jeddah with the rest of the delegation.

The 21-year-old will undergo further medical checks with Al-Ahli today, Tuesday, to make sure there are no lingering effects in the area of the injury.

Al-Ahli's official Instagram account posted a video of the player reassuring fans about his injury. He confirmed it was mild, that he had recovered, and that he would be ready for action after the international break.

The club will not play again until the upcoming international break, after the postponement of the thirteenth round of the Roshn League due to the rescheduling of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup matches.