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Feyenoord v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

In video: after the derby shock, Inter inflict an unprecedented defeat on Feyenoord

Feyenoord vs Inter
Feyenoord
Inter
Champions League
Netherlands
Italy

The Nerazzurri regain their form through the gateway of the Champions League

Inter Milan rediscovered their form on Tuesday evening, brushing aside hosts Feyenoord 3-0 at the "De Kuip" stadium in the fourth round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

It was the perfect response to a bruising week. Only days earlier, Inter had slumped to a 3-1 defeat against neighbours and rivals AC Milan in the Serie A derby.

The win handed Feyenoord their first home defeat by an Italian club in the league phase, or the group stage under the old system. According to the Champions League official website, the Dutch side had claimed four wins and two draws in their previous six meetings with Italian opponents before kick-off.

Victory lifted Inter to their second Champions League win of the season, taking them to six points and 14th in the standings. Feyenoord stay stuck on three points down in 30th.

Next matches
HEE

HEE

Eredivisie

08 Nov 2026

FEY

FEY

INT

INT

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

COM

COM

Inter went into the break two goals to the good. Yann Bisseck lashed home a powerful strike in the eighth minute before Francesco Pio Esposito nodded in the second on 34 minutes.

The second half told the same story. Just nine minutes in, Piotr Zielinski rifled home a rocket of a third to settle the contest for good.

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