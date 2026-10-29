Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Riyadh v Al Taawoun - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

In the video: a catastrophic error from the Al-Riyadh goalkeeper hands Al-Qadsiah a precious gift

Al Qadsiah
Al Riyadh vs Al Qadsiah
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
A. Al Salem
M. Borjan
Saudi Arabia
Canada

A naive blunder

Al-Qadsiah's clash with Al-Riyadh in round 12 of the Saudi Roshn League served up a disastrous moment that handed the hosts a second goal, a defensive blunder there was no excuse for.

It arrived in the 36th minute. Al-Qadsiah led 1-0 when an Al-Riyadh defender tried to roll the ball back towards goalkeeper Milan Borjan with a pass that was both short and horribly risky.

Julián Quiñones read it in a flash. The Colombian striker pounced before the ball could reach Borjan, nicking it away superbly inside the penalty area.

Rather than go for glory himself, Quiñones picked out his team-mate Abdullah Al-Salem in a better position and laid the ball on a golden platter in front of an empty net.

Next matches
ALG

ALG

AFC Champions League Elite

02 Nov 2026

ALQ

ALQ

ALF

ALF

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALR

ALR

Al-Salem, in the form of his life after scoring twice in his previous matches, was never going to turn down the gift. He stroked the ball calmly into the net for Al-Qadsiah's second, then marked it with his trademark "calm" gesture.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google