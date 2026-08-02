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In preparation for the anticipated deal: Malcom prepares to leave Al-Hilal

Malcom
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

The Brazilian star is nearing the end of the journey

Malcom is close to ending his spell with Al-Hilal, as the Saudi club reshape their attacking line ahead of the new season.

Reports linking Al-Hilal with Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye have piled up in recent days, opening the door to Malcom's exit. The Brazilian could well make way for the new deal, particularly with the club keen to adjust their list of foreign players.

According to reliable journalist Nicolò Schira, Malcom is now very close to leaving Al-Hilal this summer, with arrangements in place to settle his departure.

Read also: A sensational deal: is Mohamed Salah heading to Atlético Madrid?

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are nearing the conclusion of their talks with Ndiaye. The board and coaching staff see a new winger as central to their plans for next season.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Decisive developments are expected in the coming days, either settling Malcom's move to a new destination or wrapping up one of Al-Hilal's most eye-catching attacking deals of the summer.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2026 from Russia's Zenit and helped the club win 5 domestic titles.

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