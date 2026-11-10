In pictures: Mohamed Salah's first appearance with Egypt's new coach

Mohamed Salah reported for Egypt duty on Tuesday, linking up with his national team ahead of two upcoming fixtures against Malawi in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. It marks the first stop of a new era under coach Ali Maher.

The Egyptian Football Association posted video clips of the captain's arrival on its official social media accounts. Salah appeared relaxed as he exchanged handshakes, hugs and smiles with Ali Maher, Egypt's new technical director, who was keen to welcome him into camp.

The Football Association has also announced a press conference for Wednesday at the national teams centre in 6th of October City. Maher and his backroom staff will be presented to the media, with the coach set to outline his plans for the road ahead.

Cairo International Stadium hosts the first leg on 13 November. The return fixture follows on the 17th at Bingu International Stadium in Malawi, as part of the fourth round of qualifying.

Egypt sit in Group Two alongside Angola, South Sudan and Malawi. They top the table with 4 points, ahead of second-placed Angola on goal difference. Malawi occupy third on 3 points, while South Sudan prop up the group without a point.

Salah's side opened their qualifying campaign with a goalless draw away to Angola. They then found their rhythm, thrashing South Sudan 5-0.