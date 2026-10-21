Jose Mourinho has turned the Santiago Bernabeu into an impregnable fortress for Real Madrid, both in his first spell and his current one.

The veteran Portuguese has guided the Whites to six wins from six at home this season, with Germany's Leipzig next up on Wednesday evening at the Bernabeu in the third round of the Champions League.

Spanish newspaper "AS" point out that Real have scored 19 goals across their first six home matches this season, an average of 3.17 per game. That marks a striking leap in attacking output on the same period last season, when the team managed 11 goals under former coach Xabi Alonso.

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Wednesday's game will be Mourinho's 95th in all at the Bernabeu with Real. He has won 80 of his previous 94 there, a success rate of 85%, according to the same newspaper.

Real head into the match ninth in the Champions League table on 6 points, with Leipzig down in 23rd on 3.

Leipzig arrive just days before Real travel to face rivals Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga. That one could prove pivotal in the race for the domestic title.



