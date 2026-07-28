In just two words: Rodri's shocking response to Paris Saint-Germain's offer

Paris Saint-Germain's management have their answer, and it's a firm one. Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, has settled the swirling speculation over his future. Real Madrid had also been circling for his signature after he starred in leading La Roja to the World Cup title.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the World Cup winner met PSG's recent contact with just three words: "No, thank you." He knocked them back flat despite huge interest from the Parisian club and several other major sides, and with two offers already on his table from his English club to renew his contract.

Spain's captain refused even to hear the details of the financial package the French capital had prepared. He appreciates the interest from one of Europe's biggest clubs, but his mind is pointing elsewhere for now.

Just one year remains on his current deal at Manchester City. The player reckons his dazzling World Cup form hands him plenty of leverage to make his next move on his own terms. A return to the Spanish league stays firmly in the mix, as does staying put in Manchester if City can meet his ambitions.

Rodri, who recently turned thirty, sees his next stop as the crowning move of an exceptional career. He has ruled out any switch to the Saudi or American leagues entirely, putting sporting and personal factors above money. That makes the coming days decisive for his future.

So it's now official: the Spanish star won't be heading to Paris, and that's his own call. French newspaper "Le Parisien" confirmed he will not join Luis Enrique's squad, adding there is no chance of the deal getting done despite PSG's efforts and serious interest.