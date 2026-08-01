Implicit admission: UEFA confirms Barcelona were wronged against Atletico

UEFA has settled the debate surrounding one of the most controversial refereeing incidents in the last edition of the Champions League. Referees now have strict instructions: any player who touches the ball with their hand inside their own penalty area during play must concede a penalty.

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported that the directive came as a reminder of the storm that erupted in the first leg of the 2025-2026 Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Defender Marc Pubill stopped the ball with his right hand inside the penalty area after goalkeeper Juan Musso passed it to him during the taking of a free kick.

According to the report, the directive did not directly address the overall refereeing error in that match, played at the Camp Nou on 8 April under Hungary's Istvan Kovacs, with the video assistant referee technology led by Germany's Christian Dingert failing to intervene. It warned instead that this point in the law leaves no room for personal judgement or interpretation and must always be awarded as a penalty.

Barcelona lost that night two goals to nil, trailing by a single goal when the incident occurred. Coach Hansi Flick made his displeasure plain. "It is precisely for this kind of situation that we have the video technology. It should have been a second yellow card and a penalty," he said. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone defended the decision from the other camp: "No penalty was awarded in application of common sense."

UEFA's clarifications aim to ensure the refereeing team awards a penalty should a similar incident occur in the future.

At the heart of the matter is the inconsistency in applying the law to similar incidents. A penalty was awarded in the match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa during the 2024-2025 season. Yet the same offence went ignored in the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the spring of 2024, exactly as it did between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

For Atletico Madrid, this is the second summer running they have been party to one of the most controversial refereeing incidents in the Champions League.

Back in the round-of-sixteen tie of the 2024-2025 season, Julian Alvarez had a goal disallowed in the penalty shootout that decided the tie in favour of Real Madrid, on the grounds that the striker touched the ball twice in succession.

Several months later, UEFA decided that, in the event of a similar incident in future penalty kicks and a goal being scored after an unintentional double touch, the refereeing team must order the kick to be retaken from the penalty spot.