The loan deal for German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is moving along steadily, and it now looks unlikely he will join Barcelona's pre-season training camp for the new season.

Barcelona are putting the finishing touches to the loan of their German goalkeeper to Ajax, a move that could be made official within the coming days.

According to "Mundo Deportivo" last Wednesday, ter Stegen views the counter-offer from the Catalan club positively, and every indication points to a deal that suits all parties being close.

With optimism building and negotiations progressing well, the 34-year-old goalkeeper is unlikely to travel with the Barcelona delegation on Monday morning to St George's Park in Birmingham, the English Football Association's centre, where the team holds its preparatory camp until 3 August.

Under the proposed agreement, Ajax will cover no more than 10% of ter Stegen's salary. Coach Mitchell Sanchez asked for him by name, despite his contract with Barcelona running until 2028 on an increasing salary, after he agreed in previous seasons to defer part of his dues to help the club register new players amid its inability to operate under La Liga's 1-1 rule for financial fair play.

Complete the deal before 31 July and ter Stegen will be available for registration in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. Ajax already have one foot in the next round after their 4-1 first-leg win over Serbia's Vojvodina Novi Sad last Thursday, with the return leg set for next Thursday. The winner is expected to face the victor of the tie between Ireland's Shelbourne and Estonia's Nomme Kalju.

Ajax begin their Dutch league campaign on Sunday 9 August with an away fixture against Zwolle.