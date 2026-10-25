'He’s ready!' – Luis Enrique speaks out on Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi

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PSG head coach Luis Enrique hailed the rapid development of Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi since joining the club. The manager expressed delight with the defender's growing composure following a trophy-laden debut season in Paris.

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Zabarnyi continues impressive rise in Paris Saint-Germain defense

Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi has established himself as a vital figure in Paris Saint-Germain's backline under head coach Luis Enrique. The 24-year-old made history as PSG's first-ever Ukrainian player after joining on a permanent five-year contract in August 2025.

Zabarnyi enjoyed a sensational debut season in the French capital, winning four major trophies including the UEFA Champions League.

The defender scored his first goal for the club during a 2-0 league victory over Auxerre last season.

Luis Enrique highlights defender's experience and composure

Luis Enrique lauded Zabarnyi's ability to adapt seamlessly to an elite environment after making his debut in a 1-0 win against Nantes. "He’s playing a lot, we have a lot of faith in him," Luis Enrique declared.

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"He’s ready, he’s a young player but already has experience."

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"I think he’ll improve on last season’s form. It’s not easy to join such a successful team, but I’m pleased with what I’ve seen," the manager added.

Ukrainian international settles into central defensive role

The PSG boss emphasized Zabarnyi's growing confidence on the pitch as he continues to earn regular minutes across domestic and European competitions. "I feel he’s becoming more and more at ease every time he plays," Luis Enrique noted.

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"He’s a very interesting player. I’m very pleased to have him in the squad."

Zabarnyi's defensive stability has helped Les Parisiens maintain their position near the summit of Ligue 1.

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Defender prepares for crucial domestic and European tests

Zabarnyi remains in line to feature prominently as PSG prepare for Monday's top-of-the-table clash against Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

The defender will look to maintain his defensive consistency as PSG pursue further silverware this season.

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Les Parisiens return to Ligue 1 action aiming to move three points clear at the top of the table.