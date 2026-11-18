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George Ilenikhena, the Saudi club Al-Ittihad's striker, has responded on the pitch to Eric Chelle, Nigeria's head coach, after being left out of the final squad for the current international break.

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Al-Ittihad took on Saudi First Division League side Al-Ula in a friendly at the club's ground in Jeddah on Wednesday as they prepare for competition to resume.

They won 2-0. Ilenikhena opened the scoring before Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simić added the second.

The Nigerian striker has kept on shining since the start of the season under German coach Jens Wissing. He's now the side's first-choice striker ahead of Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, having been out of Portuguese coach Francesco Conceição's plans last season.

Before the Al-Ula friendly, Ilenikhena had scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 15 competitive matches for Al-Ittihad across all competitions.

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Those performances earned him a first Nigeria call-up last September, and he scored on his debut against Madagascar in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Then Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle left the 19-year-old out of his squad for the current international break, despite his impressive displays during the previous one. The decision stunned everyone.

Nigerian supporters were furious at the striker's omission, and their anger prompted Chelle to answer the criticism ahead of last Friday's match against Tanzania, in comments reported by Nigerian website "Afrik Foot" .

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The Nigeria coach said: "I am surprised. As you know, I am not active on social media, but some people send me a lot of things. I am surprised that there are no questions about the group and the players."

He added: "Once again, if you have something you want to say to me, you can come to me directly, and if I want to give you an answer, I will do so."

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He concluded: "For example, I saw a lot of people talking about why George Ilenikhena is not here. Did you know that he is injured? Previously, some of you did not know that. I think everyone needs to stay calm."

Ilenikhena arrived from French club Monaco in the last winter transfer window, but managed only 6 matches in the second half of last season and failed to score in any of them.

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Next up for Al-Ittihad is Uzbek side Pakhtakor next Monday at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the league stage in the West region of the AFC Champions League Elite.

They sit tenth in the West region with just 4 points, from a single win and a draw, having lost two matches.

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Domestically, they're fourth in the Saudi league table on 24 points from 7 wins, 3 draws and one defeat, 6 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.